Prodapt recognised by Gartner as a 'Large Telecom-Native Regional provider'

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Prodapt, a specialised player in the connectedness industry, on Tuesday said it has been recognisd by Gartner as a Large Telecom-Native Regional Provider in North America, Europe, and Latin America.

Categorisation as Telecom Native is based on high domain relevance to serve Communications Service Providers, the company said.

According to a press release, clients of Prodapt include global Communication Service Providers, network equipment providers, and technology enterprises in social media, search platforms, and digital native companies.

Prodapt CEO Harsha Kumar said telecom players want to transform internally to meet consumer and enterprise demand for reliable digital services but challenges with complex systems, and inorganic growth.

"The need for a Telecom-Native, 360-degree partner to drive holistic outcomes across IT, digital operations, network and data is paramount. We believe this recognition by Gartner reaffirms Prodapt's proven expertise in delivering these for telcos," he said. PTI VIJ SS