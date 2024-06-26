Prodapt sets up onshore centre in Puerto Rico; to create 200 jobs

Chennai, Jun 26 (PTI) Information technology service and consulting provider Prodapt Solutions India Pvt Ltd has set up its onshore operations facility in Puerto Rico in line with its expansion plans.

The new centre would help Communications Service Providers accelerate transformation and leverage AI-powered managed services to make their Information Technology, networks agile and streamline business processes.

"The Puerto Rico Centre offers cost-effective and mission-critical delivery operations for our CSP (Communications Service Providers) clients. Combining Prodapt's telecom-native experience, Gen AI-powered solutions and Puerto Rico's skilled talent base, the new centre will greatly enhance our efforts to help clients achieve their business goals," company CEO Harsha Kumar said on the setting up of the new facility.

Prodapt would create 200 jobs in Puerto Rico centre as the region offers abundant technical talent, growing technology ecosystem, and strong engineering skills among others.

Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR) a public private partnership entity has facilitated Prodapt in setting up its operations facility.

"Prodapt's decision to expand to Puerto Rico is a testament to our island's skilled workforce and favourable business climate. This investment (by Prodapt) will drive economic growth, create employment opportunities and further solidify Puerto Rico's reputation as a strategic location for global businesses," said Manuel Cidre, Secretary, Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Government of Puerto Rico.

Last month, top company officials had said in Chennai that the company was looking at entering newer markets as it has set a target of garnering USD 1 billion revenue in 5-6 years. PTI VIJ VIJ SS