Profusion Investment Advisors sells Timken India shares for Rs 561 crore

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Profusion Investment Advisors LLP on Thursday sold shares of Timken India for Rs 561 crore through an open market transaction.

Advertisment

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Profusion Investment Advisors LLP offloaded more than 19.40 lakh shares representing 2.6 per cent stake in Timken India.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 2,890.41 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 560.91 crore.

Details of buyers of the shares could not be ascertained.

On Thursday, shares of Timken India gained 0.18 per cent to close at Rs 2,938.25 apiece on the BSE. PTI HG SHW