Progressive Punjab Investment Summit to act as catalyst for industrial growth: CM Mann

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the 'Progressive Punjab Investment Summit' to be held from March 13 to 15 in Mohali.

Addressing the meeting, Mann said the summit will act as a catalyst to further give a major push to the industrial development in the state, which has already emerged as a favourite investment destination across the globe.

"This historic summit will offer a healthy platform to transform the destiny of the state by giving a major push to industrial development," said Mann.

Emphasising the need for collective deliberation, the Chief Minister stated, "A consensus will be evolved to further chalk out a pro-industry action plan for the overall industrial development in the state after marathon discussions with international industrial giants." Highly appreciating the leadership qualities and entrepreneurial skills of Punjabis, he remarked, "Punjabis can do wonders anywhere in the world with their grit and stamina." Mann said, "The summit will be held on the theme of 'Punjab Means Business - Policy to Practice." He informed that the state government has already organised roadshows at Gurugram, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and in foreign countries like Japan, South Korea and others.

Terming the event as a major opportunity for investors, Mann said, "The summit will be a platform to showcase the investment opportunities in the state offering maximum incentives across the nation." He claimed that the state government received a huge response not only from industrial giants in India but also from across the globe to participate in this mega event.

Reiterating his commitment, he said, "The state's mainstay agriculture has already reached a plateau and massive industrialisation is the only solution for the rejuvenation of the stagnated economy." He said the state government is committed to giving a boost to the investment and industrial infrastructure in the state, and with its earnest efforts, it has so far roped in investment proposals worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore, which will create 5.20 lakh job opportunities for youth.