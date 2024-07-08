Prominent Indian businessman Ram Buxani dies at 83 in UAE

Dubai, Jul 8 (PTI) Prominent Indian businessman Ram Buxani, who had been living in the United Arab Emirates since he came here as an 18-year-old, died at 83 on Sunday.

India’s Ambassador to the UAE Sanjay Sudhir took the lead in mourning the death of the chairman of the ITL Cosmos group, who was also a prominent philanthropist.

“In his passing, the community has lost a guide, a role model and a mentor. Mr Buxani has done the Indian community in the UAE proud. He will remain an inspiration for generations of Indians who call the UAE home,” Ambassador Sudhir said.

In his condolence message, Ambassador Sudhir also said that Buxani was one of the most prominent Indians in the UAE whose hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and service to the Indian community will always be remembered.

“Whenever we met, the warmth, optimism, and passion he exuded always left me inspired. I pray to God to bestow eternal peace to the departed soul and may his family and friends find the strength to bear this sudden and irreplaceable loss,” he said.

As soon as the news of Buxani’s death was announced, members of the Indian community started sharing memories of the departed soul. Prominent personalities shared photographs of Buxani’s humble beginnings.

The cause of his death has not been announced but according to unconfirmed reports, the veteran business leader fell in his bathroom. PTI CORR GSP AKJ GSP