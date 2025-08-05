Promote RE along with energy storage systems for reliable power supply: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Renewable energy should be promoted along with energy storage systems in order to ensure reliability of supply of power, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal has said.

Ministry of Power held a high-level consultative committee meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Lal, an official statement said.

Lal stated that India is committed to reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2005 level, and achieve 50 per cent cumulative installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

He said renewable energy (RE) should be promoted coupled with energy storage systems in order to ensure reliability of supply of power, for storing excess energy available from RE sources to be used at other times of the day.

Lal mentioned that the ministry has taken various policy initiatives to promote energy storage systems, laying emphasis on ensuring Resource Adequacy and necessary power generation capacity tie-ups.

He emphasized that in one of the largest programmes on BESS worldwide, 43 GWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) is supported under Viability Gap Funding Scheme (VGF) of Ministry of Power.

Financial support of Rs 9,160 crore has been earmarked for BESS VGF schemes. The Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges have been fully waived for BESS projects commissioning by June 2028.

It was mentioned that in terms of Hydro PSP (Pumped Storage Plant), India already has an installed capacity of 6.4 GW. India has a PSP potential of more than 200 GW. At present, approximately 8 GW is under construction and 61 GW is in various stages of planning and development.

The committee members praised the role of VGF scheme in providing reliability of supply of power, for storing excess energy available from RE sources to be used at other times of the daypower to consumers through execution of distribution infrastructure works.

He instructed officials to take necessary steps to incorporate the suggestions provided by the members of the consultative committee and emphasized the importance of ensuring a stable and high-quality power supply for consumers.

Minister of State of Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik highlighted India’s remarkable achievement of reaching 50 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources—five years ahead of the 2030 target.

He emphasized that while RE sources like solar and wind have driven this transition, the backbone of a reliable, flexible, and modern power system will increasingly rely on Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

Naik reiterated the multifaceted role of ESS, not just in generation but across the energy value chain—from transmission and distribution to ancillary services and EV integration.

He called on all stakeholders to continue their support for building a resilient, affordable, and sustainable energy future for India.

The meeting was attended by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State of the Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Members of the Consultative Committee on Power from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, senior officials from the Ministry, CPSUs, and experts from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to deliberate on India’s energy storage roadmap and future energy security. PTI KKS ANU