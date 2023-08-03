Promoter entity Twin Star pares 4.1 pc stake in Vedanta for Rs 3,983 cr

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Billionaire Anil Agarwal-promoted Twin Star Holdings on Thursday divested a 4.1 per cent stake in conglomerate Vedanta Ltd for Rs 3,983 crore through an open market transaction.

Advertisment

Following the stake sale, shares of Vedanta tumbled 6.71 per cent to close at Rs 253.90 apiece on the NSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Twin Star Holdings Ltd offloaded more than 15.40 crore shares, amounting to a 4.14 per cent stake of Vedanta Ltd.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 258.55 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 3,983.10 crore.

Meanwhile, Copthall Mauritius Investment acquired nearly 8.49 crore equity shares in two tranches and Societe Generale bought more than 2.94 crore shares, amounting to 2.2 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively, stake in Vedanta.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 258.50 per piece. This took the combined deal size to Rs 2,955 crore. PTI HG HG MR