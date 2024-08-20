Promoters of HG Infra Engg sell shares worth Rs 281 crore

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Three promoters of HG Infra Engineering sold shares worth Rs 281 crore via open market transactions, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF) and Societe Generale acquired stakes.

According to the block deal data available on the BSE, Harendra Singh Family Trust, Vijendra Singh Family Trust, and Girishpal Singh Family Trust offloaded 17,96,154 shares in HG Infra Engineering.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,566.5 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 281.36 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, the combined shareholding of promoters and promoter group entities' of HG Infra Engineering owned a 74.53 per cent stake.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ITI MF, Sundaram MF, Bandhan MF, Tata MF and Societe Generale acquired shares in HG Infra Engineering.

Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose 0.05 per cent to close at Rs 1,582.95 apiece on the BSE. PTI HG HG BAL BAL