Promoting safe road transportation requires holistic approach: Kapila

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Promoting a safe transportation system requires a holistic approach, including engineering of roads, engineering of vehicles, enforcement, education and emergency care, International Road Federation president emeritus K K Kapila said on Wednesday.

He also highlighted that India accounts for more than 11 per cent of global fatal road accidents, highest in the world.

Kapila while delivering a lecture on road safety said the successful implementation of 5Es of the holistic approach results in increased awareness, safer road infrastructure, better compliance with traffic laws, encouragement of responsible behaviour, and continuous refinement of safety measures.

The ultimate outcome is a significant reduction in road accidents, injuries, and fatalities, creating a safer and more secure road environment for everyone, he added.

The IRF as part of its efforts to reduce fatal road accidents in the country has taken up safe road construction projects in 7 states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan , Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, he added.

Kapila noted that the emergency care system available along a selected road is one of the critical requirements to minimise fatalities and disabilities due to road accidents/crashes.