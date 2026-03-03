Pronto bags USD 25 million in funding led by Epiq Capital

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Home services startup Pronto has raised USD 25 million (about Rs 230 crore) in a funding round led by Epiq Capital.

Existing investors Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst and Bain Capital Ventures also participated in the Series B funding round.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm plans to use the capital towards onboarding more professionals, deepening its presence across existing markets and service categories over the next 12-18 months.

Pronto, founded in 2025, has recorded its daily bookings increasing to over 18,000 in the last 7 months, and the firm is growing at a 20 per cent rate week-on-week, the company said in a statement.

"The way Indian households find and manage domestic help hasn't really evolved. It's still referrals, uncertainty and a lot of frustration on both sides. We are very early in solving this problem and under no illusion about how much work lies ahead. But we know exactly where we are headed," said Anjali Sardana, Founder and CEO of Pronto. PTI ANK ANK ANU ANU