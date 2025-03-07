Proofpoint appoints Bikramdeep Singh as India Country Manager

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) California-headquartered Proofpoint on Friday announced the appointment of Bikramdeep Singh as the India Country Manager.

In the new role, Singh will spearhead the company's strategy in India, oversee business operations with a focus on acquiring new customers, and support the implementation of its strategic plan in the region, according to a company statement.

Before joining Proofpoint, he held senior roles at Imperva (now part of Thales), Palo Alto Networks, and RSA.

"India holds significant strategic importance for Proofpoint: aside from being a hyper-growth market, India is home to top global tech talent, providing an excellent opportunity for Proofpoint to leverage local expertise and further drive innovation in human-centric cybersecurity," said George Lee, Senior Vice President - Asia Pacific and Japan at Proofpoint.

Singh's deep expertise in cybersecurity and keen understanding of the Indian market will be crucial in driving growth for the company, Lee said. PTI ANK ANK SHW