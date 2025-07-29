Proofpoint to open data centre, Centre of Excellence in India

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) US-based cybersecurity firm Proofpoint on Tuesday said it is expanding its operations in India with a data centre in Mumbai and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune.

The data centre is expected to go live in Q3 2025, according to a company statement.

The CoE will employ over 200 staff to support product development, customer support and technical services.

With these developments, Indian public and private sector organisations will be able to access Proofpoint’s email security and data protection solutions while meeting data residency requirements.

* * * *Zoho partners with jewellery retailer Joyalukkas for digital transformation Homegrown technology company Zoho on Tuesday said it has partnered with Joyalukkas to digitally transform the jewellery retailer's global operations.

The collaboration began in India, where Joyalukkas deployed Zoho’s Customer Experience Platform across more than 100 stores, unifying sales and service functions and centralising customer data.

Following the successful rollout, the platform is now live across Joyalukkas' ten international markets, including the UAE, US, UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, the company said in a statement. PTI ANK ANK MR