Propelled by US business, Dr Reddy's PAT zooms 18 per cent to Rs 1,402 crore in Q1

Hyderabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday said its profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30 was up by 18 per cent to Rs 1,402.50 crore while it was Rs 1,187.60 crore during the same quarter a year ago, backed by new product launches and moderating price erosion in the United States market.

Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of Dr Reddy's, in a press conference said revenues in the first quarter of the current fiscal grew by 29 per cent to Rs 6,738.40 crore. It was Rs 5,215.40 in Q1 FY23.

"We have had a very strong quarter with a double-digit revenue growth, which is driven by a strong growth momentum in North America and Russian businesses. This revenue growth is driven by a combination of new product launches and volume gain in our base business as also moderating price erosion in the US," he told reporters.

According to Agarwal, the company has about Rs 5,000 crore of net cash surplus that can be used for organic growth of the firm, among others.

Revenues from global generics stood at Rs 6,101 crore in the first quarter, a year-on-year growth of 36 per cent driven by North America, Emerging Markets and Europe, he said.

Revenue from North America was at Rs 3,200 crore YoY growth of 79 per cent primarily on account of new product launches, continued momentum in existing products, favourable forex rates movement, partly offset by price erosion, he further said.

"During the quarter, we launched six new products in the US and two in Canada. We also commercialised the generic prescription portfolio acquired from Mayne Pharma," he said.

Europe revenues grew by 22 per cent in the first quarter to Rs 510 crore, while Indian income declined by 14 per cent to Rs 1,150 crore.

Emerging Markets business grew 28 per cent to Rs 1,160 crore due to lower base volumes in some countries during the first quarter of last fiscal.

Pharmaceutical business and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) revenues declined by 5 per cent during the quarter to Rs 670 crore on account of lower volume uptick by customers for some of the company’s existing products, partly offset with favourable forex rate movement, Agarwal said.

He said the drug maker invested nearly Rs 500 crore on research and development during the quarter and spent Rs 360 crore on capex.

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman and MD G V Prasad, in a press release, said: "We delivered strong sales growth and witnessed robust margin expansion in Q1 FY24 driven by market share gains and new product momentum in our US generics business and superior performance in Russia. We are on track in executing our strategy, delivering growth while continuing to invest in future growth drivers and innovation to create sustainable value." PTI GDK HDA