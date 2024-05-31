Properties registration in Mumbai city up 22 pc in May to 12K units: Knight Frank

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal region rose by 22 per cent in May to 12,000 units on higher housing demand, according to Knight Frank.

Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) recorded property registration of 12,000 units till 9.25 pm on May 31 as against 9823 units in the same month last year, Knight Frank India said in a statement quoting state government data.

Of the overall registered properties in May 2024, residential units constitute 80 per cent. PTI MJH MR