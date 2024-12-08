Properties worth Rs 71k cr sold by 26 major listed realty firms in Apr-Sep; Godrej Properties top firm

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) India's 26 major listed real estate companies have sold properties valuing over Rs 71,000 crore during the first six months of this fiscal, with Godrej Properties clocking the highest sales bookings.

Advertisment

According to the data compiled from regulatory filings, the 26 major listed realty firms have reported combined sales bookings of Rs 71,219 crore during the April-September period of 2024-25.

The bulk of pre-sales (sales bookings) came from residential properties.

In terms of sales bookings, Godrej Properties has emerged as the largest listed player in the first half of this fiscal with pre-sales of Rs 13,835 crore against Rs 7,288 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisment

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, reported sales bookings of Rs 8,320 crore during April-September this year.

DLF Ltd, the country's largest realty firm in market capitalisation, sold properties worth Rs 7,094 crore, followed by Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, which clocked sales bookings of Rs 7,052 crore.

Delhi-NCR-based Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 5,900 crore, while Max Estates sold properties worth Rs 4,100 crore.

Advertisment

Bengaluru-based realty firms Sobha Ltd and Brigade Enterprises clocked sales bookings of Rs 3,188.5 crore and Rs 2,906.6 crore, respectively.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty did pre-sales of Rs 2,509.45 crore, while Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd reported sales bookings of Rs 2,459 crore.

Many listed players sold properties between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,000 crore each.

Advertisment

Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Real Estate sold properties worth Rs 1,674 crore, and Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd clocked sales bookings of Rs 1,481 crore.

Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd achieved sales bookings of Rs 1,415 crore, while Delhi-based TARC Ltd registered sales bookings of Rs 1,332 crore and Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee brand) Rs 1,311 crore.

Raymond Ltd and Sunteck Realty sold properties worth Rs 1,173 crore and Rs 1,026 crore, respectively.

Advertisment

Many players reported sales between Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties clocked pre-sales of Rs 945 crore, while Delhi-based Ashiana Housing Ltd reported sales bookings of Rs 908 crore.

Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces sold properties worth Rs 666 crore and Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure Ltd Rs 560 crore.

Advertisment

Among those realty firms reporting less than Rs 500 crore pre-sales in the first half of this fiscal, Mumbai-based realtors Arihant Superstructures Ltd sold properties worth Rs 437.4 crore.

Arkade Developers Ltd reported sales bookings of Rs 336 crore.

Suraj Estate Developers sold properties worth Rs 248 crore.

Advertisment

Mumbai-based Equinox India Developments Ltd (earlier Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd) achieved pre-sales of Rs 180 crore.

Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd clocked pre-sales of Rs 162 crore during the April-September period of this fiscal year.

Sales booking data of many listed players was not available on the stock exchanges.

Non-listed realty firms do not report sales booking numbers.

India's residential real estate segment has revived strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic, which badly impacted sales during the 2020 and 2021 calendar years.

Pent-up demand and growing desire to have home ownership were the major drivers of revival in housing sales.

Housing prices too appreciated significantly post-COVID pandemic.

The housing market is also witnessing a shift in consumer demand towards those realty companies and brands with a better track record of executing real estate projects.

Branded and reputed players, including listed and unlisted ones, have benefited most in this revival cycle as homebuyers do not want to take the risk of getting stuck in real estate projects after making payments. PTI MJH BAL BAL