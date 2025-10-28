Property consultant Colliers India CMD Sankey Prasad quits

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Real estate consultant Colliers India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sankey Prasad has resigned from his post.

He was also CMD for the Middle East engineering business, which is under the name of Colliers Project Leaders Middle East.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Prasad has stepped down from his position as Chairman & Managing Director, Colliers India and Colliers Project Leaders Middle East.

"Based in the Middle East, Prasad will now focus on selective entrepreneurial opportunities and provide technical support at the strategic board level to developer and investor clients in the real estate, infrastructure, and capital projects domains across India and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region," it added.

While Prasad has relinquished his position as the CMD in the Colliers Project Leaders Middle East business, he will continue to hold a stake in the company.

Prasad, a civil engineer, began his career in 1983 and held leadership roles with major developers and construction firms in India and overseas before founding Synergy Property Development Services in 2003.

Under his leadership, Synergy became one of the largest project management and design-build consultancy firms in India. In 2019, Colliers International acquired Synergy, the statement said.