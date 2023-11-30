Property registration in Mumbai municipal area rises 8 pc to 9,713 units so far this month

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal area has increased by over 8 per cent to 9,713 units so far this month, according to Knight Frank India.

The numbers are estimated to reach 9,800 units this month.

In November last year, as many as 8,965 units were registered.

The registration number is higher year-on-year, but it is less than in October when 10,607 units were registered.

The city records the best November registration numbers in 11 years, Knight Frank said.

Despite fewer working days in November due to a slew of holidays, the registration of properties in Mumbai city (an area under BMC jurisdiction) has increased year-on-year, the real estate consultant said in a statement.

Of the overall registered properties, residential units would constitute around 80 per cent.