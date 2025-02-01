Property registrations in Mumbai region up 12 pc YoY in January at 12,249 units: Knight Frank India

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Property registrations in the Mumbai municipal region rose 12 per cent on year to 12,249 units in January on high demand, according to Knight Frank India.

In January last year, 10,967 units were registered in the region.

Mumbai city (area under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction) in January recorded 12,249 property registrations, the highest January count in 13 years, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said in a statement.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's residential market entered 2025 with strong momentum, with January witnessing a year-on-year rise in registrations." While the month's registration volume was the highest for any January on record, a sequential decline in both registrations and revenue collection was observed, he added.

"This may not be considered alarming as historically as has seen a month-on-month decline, however, one should watch the space keenly. Notably, data indicates sustained strength in the premium segment," Baijal said.

In December, 12,418 units were registered in the region. PTI MJH SZM SZM