PropertyPistol raises Rs 25 cr in equity to expand consultancy biz in India, Dubai

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Real estate consultant PropertyPistol has raised Rs 25 crore in equity from investors to fund expansion.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it has raised Rs 25 crore in a Pre-Series B funding round led by prominent equity investor Ashish Kacholia. Existing investors also participated in the current round.

The capital will be used primarily for expanding business in the Delhi-NCR and Dubai real estate markets.

Ashish Narain Agarwal, founder and Managing Director, PropertyPistol, stated, "The fundraise serves as a strategic accelerator aligned with our ambition to build a future-ready, scalable, and high-governance distribution platform".

Established in 2012, PropertyPistol has more than 30 offices in India, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. It has facilitated the sale of more than 32,000 homes in the last one decade.