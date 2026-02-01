Proposal for MSME Growth Fund in Budget 2026 game-changer for sector: Binani

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) The proposal to set up a dedicated Rs 10,000 crore Growth Fund for micro, small and medium enterprises in the Union Budget 2026-27 will be a “game-changer” for the sector, MSME Development Forum-West Bengal president Mamta Binani said on Sunday.

Binani said it comes at a crucial time when MSMEs are grappling with liquidity constraints, delayed payments and rising competitive pressures.

“The announcement is a monumental stride towards strengthening India’s MSME ecosystem. This visionary initiative will provide crucial capital to help enterprises innovate, modernise and scale, while also tariff-proofing the sector against global trade disruptions,” she said.

Binani said it would act as a catalyst for improving competitiveness, expanding access to global markets and enabling deeper integration of MSMEs into domestic and international value chains.

“At a time when MSMEs face intense challenges, this fund, along with enhanced credit access and other structural support measures announced in the Budget, underscores the government’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of the sector, which is the backbone of industrial growth, employment generation and exports,” she said.

Binani also said the initiative would promote inclusive growth, strengthen resilience and contribute to building a self-reliant MSME ecosystem in the country.