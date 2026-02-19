Proposed India-US trade deal compromises India’s sovereignty, farmers' interests: Sachin Pilot

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday strongly criticised the proposed trade agreement with the United States, alleging it compromises India’s sovereignty, farmers’ interests, energy security and economic self-reliance.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress general secretary said trade agreements must be based on equality and mutual public interest, and cannot come at the cost of national interest or sovereignty.

"No trade pact that mortgages the country’s interests can be acceptable. Any agreement that attacks the livelihood of farmers, undermines energy security or weakens India’s sovereignty and self-reliance will not be accepted by the people," he said.

There have been non-Congress governments earlier, but never before has the "red line" been crossed in trade agreements, bilateral agreements, WTO negotiations or FTAs in a way that put the country's food providers and dairy farmers on the margins, Pilot claimed.

Under the February 6 "framework agreement" with the United States, the Narendra Modi government has agreed to open India’s agricultural market to American farm and food products at zero duty, said Pilot while terming this a direct blow to Indian farmers.

He claimed duty-free imports of products such as processed maize (DDG), sorghum and soybean oil from the US would adversely affect domestic producers across several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Pilot also raised concerns that cotton imports from the US and changes in textile trade dynamics involving Bangladesh could hurt India’s farmers and textile industry.

"Opening imports of fruits, nuts and other agricultural produce from the US without tariffs would impact growers in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and across other regions producing bananas, groundnuts and horticulture crops," Pilot added.

Pilot also questioned whether the agreement could indirectly allow entry of genetically modified agricultural products into India, which he said could threaten seed purity and biodiversity.

He criticised provisions related to removal of "non-tariff barriers", claiming they could dilute farm subsidies and regulatory protections.

On energy security, the Congress leader alleged the agreement would restrict India’s ability to import crude oil from countries like Russia and Iran and compel purchases from the US at potentially higher prices.

"Such conditions would undermine India’s strategic autonomy and raise serious questions about economic independence," he said.

Pilot also criticised a reported clause requiring India to import USD 500 billion worth of American goods over five years, questioning whether such a commitment aligns with India’s economic interests and trade balance.

"People are asking whether this is a strong government or a compelled one, and whether India is moving towards self-reliance or dependence. The country deserves answers from the government on the implications of the proposed agreement," Pilot said.

The Congress leader charged that the Union government has squeezed farmers whenever it has got a chance.

"Forget bonuses, relief or loan waivers, in this deal especially small and marginal farmers have been sacrificed," he alleged.

Pilot charged that the US appears to be exerting pressure on the Indian government, which is not limited to agriculture.

It affects independent foreign policy and energy security of the country, he said, adding how another country can dictate from where India should or should not buy oil.

"This deal is one sided. No government in its right mind would accept and celebrate such a deal. Unless there is pressure,” the Congress leader said.

This government focusses on propaganda, management and public relations rather than accountability, he added.