Proposed State Capital Region set to drive Chhattisgarh's next phase of growth: Official

Raipur, Jul 27 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government's plan to develop Raipur and its surrounding urban clusters as the State Capital Region (SCR) is envisioned as the next major growth engine of the state, an official said.

The initiative will bring together Raipur, Durg-Bhilai and Nava Raipur Atal Nagar cities under one integrated development plan, he said.

Strategically located in the central region of the country, Chhattisgarh is emerging as a key hub for trade, commerce and industry.

The development of the SCR, initiated under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is aimed at meeting the growing demand for planned urbanisation and providing a sustainable ecosystem for education, healthcare, transport, business and modern infrastructure, the public relations department official said.

The state assembly, during its monsoon session this month, passed a bill for the establishment of the relevant authority for the development of Chhattisgarh Capital Region (State Capital Region) on the lines of the National Capital Region, he said.

According to official estimates, the population within the proposed State Capital Region is expected to exceed 50 lakh by 2031.

To manage the anticipated urban pressure and ensure efficient public services, the state will establish a Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), similar to bodies like the NCR Planning Board, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the official said.

The CM will serve as the chairperson of the CRDA. The authority will also include ministers of housing and environment, urban administration and development, and public works department, along with the state's chief secretary and secretaries from key departments.

Additionally, four MLAs representing the region and four elected members from local authorities will also be its members.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CRDA will act as the member convener, the official said.

The authority will focus on effective land use, environmentally sustainable planning, and coordinated urban development, he said.

A provision of Rs 5 crore has been made in the 2024-25 state budget for the creation of the SCR office and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Besides, Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the feasibility study of a proposed Metro rail link between Raipur and Durg cities, the official said.

The CRDA will serve as a regulatory and coordinating body, tasked with formulating comprehensive regional plans, facilitating public and private investments, and synchronising efforts across various governmental and non-governmental stakeholders.

It will also promote economic and infrastructure development throughout the capital region, he said.

A dedicated executive committee, headed by the CEO, will oversee implementation of works, the official said.

To support the financial requirements of the project, the state government will establish a Capital Region Development Fund, along with a Recurring Fund.

The authority will have the power to levy special infrastructure cess for capital projects. It will also be responsible for preparing an annual budget, along with yearly plans and progress reports, to be submitted to the state government, the official added. PTI TKP GK