Propstack partners with Singapore's geospatial AI firm AlphaGeo for property investment solutions

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Real estate data analytics provider Propstack has tied up with Singapore-based geospatial AI company AlphaGeo to provide investing solutions for India's real estate market.

This joint venture will provide global institutional investors, real estate developers, brokerages, banks, insurers, government agencies and others with a comprehensive tool kit to assess real estate transactions, Propstack said in a statement.

The services include due diligence and risk analysis; financial modelling and valuation; and site selection and acquisition strategy.

Businesses and investors need the best possible data and forecasts to support their investment decisions.

"Geospatial data is revolutionising the way you approach real estate investments, providing insights that were previously out of reach. Imagine being able to visualise extreme weather patterns or understand how climate change might affect a property's long-term value," Raja Seetharaman, Co-founder of Propstack, said.

He said the JV will integrate Propstack transaction data with advanced geospatial analytics to create a holistic view of any given property.