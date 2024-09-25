Proptech startup Flent raises Rs 6.5 crore

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Renting platform Flent has raised Rs 6.5 crore in a funding round led by WEH ventures and plans to use the funds to expand its core team and further develop its full-stack renting platform.

The funding round also saw participation from US-based 2 AM Ventures, Pareto Holdings, and angel investors Sanchan S Saxena (Ex-GM, Airbnb), Aneesh Reddy (Founder, Capillary Technologies), Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr. Vaidya's), Shradha Sharma (Founder, YourStory) and Abhilash N (Co-founder, Ivy Homes).

"Just as Amazon, Myntra, Swiggy, and Ola brought disruption via superior experience, Flent is creating an irreversible shift in the world of renting," Rohit Krishna, General Partner at WEH Ventures, said.

*** The Health Factory raises USD 3.5 million from Peak XV's Surge * Bread brand The Health Factory has raised USD 3.5 million (over Rs 29 crore) in a funding round led by Peak XV's Surge.

It plans to use the capital to fuel R&D, team building, market expansion and scaling of operations in India.

Angel investors Kartik Mehta, Ali Tambawala, Sunil Tulsiani also participated in the round.

"We have received interest from numerous Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, and this funding will allow us to expand our reach to more pin codes, ensuring our products are accessible to more consumers seeking healthier options," Vinay Maheshwari, founder of The Health Factory, said.

*** Bookmybai raises Rs 2 crore from Inflection Point Ventures * Domestic help service provider Bookmybai has raised Rs 2 crore in a funding round by Inflection Point Ventures.

The Mumbai-based startup said it plans to use the fresh capital for expanding to new locations and bringing on 50,000 additional housemaids, strengthening its network and service efficiency. PTI ANK ANK SHW