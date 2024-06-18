Proptech startup Landeed raises funds from Paradigm Shift VC

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Proptech startup Landeed on Tuesday said it has raised funds in a strategic financing round led by Paradigm Shift VC.

The company did not disclose the amount of funds raised.

Landeed in a statement said it will utilise the fresh capital to extend its product line and expand its workforce to support its growing expansion in India and abroad.

In January 2023, the homegrown startup raised USD 8.3 million in a funding round led by Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital.

Landeed's mobile app allows property owners, agents, developers, and legal advisors to access real estate records for building, lending, and transacting properties.

Founded by Sanjay Mandava, ZJ Lin, and Jonathan Richards, the startup recently launched an AI Property Analyser, which provides a complete ownership history of properties, from the initial owner to the most recent, including any transactions or encumbrances.

"Though we weren't actively raising funds, were heavily oversubscribed in the last round, and still had the majority of our previous round's funding intact, we decided to move forward with their investment due to our strong relationship (with Paradigm Shift). We will use this additional firepower to expand our consumer-side offerings and scale our engineering team," said Sanjay Mandava, Co-founder and CEO of Landeed. PTI ANK DR