Proptech startup Truva raises USD 9 mn from Stellaris, Orios, others

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Mumbai-based proptech platform Truva on Thursday said it has raised USD 9 million (Rs 78 crore) in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Orios Venture Partners.

The fresh funds will be utilised to strengthen the company's footprint across Mumbai and expand into new metros, including Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

The funding comprises USD 7.3 million (Rs 61 crore) in equity and USD 1.7 million (Rs 17 crore) in venture debt from Stride Ventures.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal, LivSpace co-founder Ramakant Sharma, and S Raheja Realty MD Ram Raheja.

Founded in 2023 by Puneet Arora, Monil Singhal, and Ankit Gupta, Truva operates in the resale home market and provides a full-stack platform that manages the end-to-end transaction journey, including staging, sale, and registration.

Since its launch, the company claims to have facilitated sales of resale homes worth over Rs 500 crore across seven micro-markets in Mumbai. It plans to cross Rs 1,500 crore in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) over the next 12 months by expanding to more than 20 micro-markets.