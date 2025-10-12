Prose Tech expects 15-20 pc growth in 2026 on pent-up demand, to expand India team

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Germany-based telecom gear maker Prose Technologies expects 15-20 per cent growth in India next year, driven by pent-up demand for 5G network densification by service providers, a senior company official said.

Speaking on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress 2025, Prose Technologies, President for the India region, Arshad Fakhri said the company plans to expand the team in India, especially in the service division, to cater to the growing requirement of operations and management in the country.

"There has been muted growth in the industry due to telecom operators worldwide cutting on the expense, but we see a huge pent-up demand for network densification next year. Based on our discussion, we have learnt that a telecom operator is going to place a huge order for base stations in 2026. We are seeing other telecom operators also working on placing the next phase of orders next year," he added.

The company has a manufacturing unit in Pune.

Fakhri said Prose Technologies is also looking to cater to the neighbouring market from India, particularly Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The company supplies mostly antennas to telecom operators and global telecom gear giants.

Fakhri said the company has recently created a services division, which is witnessing huge traction.

"Our services division has shown a very robust growth of more than 20 per cent year-over-year. Even in the next year, we expect it to grow by a further 20 per cent.

"We were, earlier, concentrated only in the northern and western part of the country, but we are spreading our footprint. There is demand coming from the southern part, so as we break into new accounts, new operators who are putting their faith in us in our capabilities," the official said.

He said that the company is growing its team in India to cater to the growth requirements.

"At present, we have a team of about 2,000 people. We plan to increase the headcount by hiring up to 500 people by March 2027. Most of the hiring will be in the services division," Fakhri noted.