Prospective homebuyers 'slightly' to 'extremely' concerned about rising home prices: Anarock survey

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) More than 90 per cent of prospective homebuyers are worried about rising residential property prices, with some of them "extremely concerned", according to a survey by realty consultant Anarock.

Reflecting the various degrees of sentiment among the participants, their sentiments towards home prices range from 'slightly' to 'moderately' to 'very' to 'extremely' concerned.

Nearly 8,250 people participated in the online survey, where they were asked to respond to the query -- 'How concerned are you about the recent jump in housing prices in your preferred city/area?' Anarock on Monday released findings of its survey, which showed that 47 per cent of prospective homebuyers are 'very concerned', while 24 per cent are 'moderately concerned'.

The report suggested that 12 per cent of respondents are 'slightly concerned' and 10 per cent 'extremely concerned', while only 7 per cent are 'not at all concerned'.

The online survey saw nearly 8,250 participants. They were asked - 'How concerned are you about the recent jump in housing prices in your preferred city/area?' The average residential prices rose by over 50 per cent in the last two years from Rs 6,001 per sq ft in Q2 2023 to Rs 8,990 a sq ft by Q2 2025, the consultant said.

"Price hikes have affected buying decisions – only 21 per cent will buy as planned, while 71 per cent face delays (32 per cent slight, 29 per cent by 1-2 years, 12 per cent indefinite) and 6 per cent cancelled," Anarock said.

The main reasons are affordability issues (41 per cent) and fewer options within budget (35 per cent), it added.