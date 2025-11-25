Prosus intensifies India strategy, aims to replicate LatAm success

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Dutch investment firm Prosus is ramping up strategic investments in India, with CEO Fabricio Bloisi stating that the company sees India as a market where it is creating a digital ecosystem as dynamic as its operations in Latin America.

Bloisi said Prosus is deepening its presence in India, becoming a significant shareholder in two "high-growth companies" -- Rapido and Ixigo.

"In India, we are going to keep increasing our presence. We are now important shareholders of two very high-growth companies. The first is Rapido, it's the number one mobility company in the country… And Ixigo. It's the fastest-growing in terms of online travel agencies.

"We are quite confident that we are going to have a great integration with our ecosystem. We are going to have an ecosystem in India that is as exciting as what we have in Latin America," he said.

By integrating Rapido and Ixigo with existing portfolio heavyweights like Swiggy, Meesho, and Urban Company, Prosus aims to deepen its B2C offerings and maximise cross-platform benefits.

Bloisi emphasised that PayU, the group's payments and fintech business unit, has become a central connector within the Prosus India portfolio, helping other companies expand customer access to credit, thereby driving sales growth.

PayU's H1 FY26 revenue jumped 19.5 per cent to USD 397 million, as compared to USD 332 million in H1, FY26.

Bloisi explained that PayU is the critical connection point -- the engine -- for Prosus's "ecosystem thesis" in India. Its role is to facilitate the growth of its partner companies through embedded financial services, especially credit.

"We are really starting to push our ecosystem thesis in India," he explained.

"PayU is really connecting how we sell, for example Rapido or Mintifi and others of our businesses, how you enable those customers to have more credit to their partners and to increase their sales through credit." This strategy is designed to create a "flywheel" effect, ensuring that as PayU grows its financial foundation business and improves its profitability, it simultaneously helps the broader portfolio companies, including the newly added B2C businesses, grow faster.

"Our Indian ecosystem is evolving through better execution and acquisitions of high-potential businesses, with new investments in Rapido and ixigo. PayU is increasingly connected across this ecosystem, adding new partnerships with Swiggy, Meesho and PharmEasy, and opportunities for synergies more widely," the company said in a statement.