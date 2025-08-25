Protean bags Rs 1,160 cr order from UIDAI for district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendra

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) IT company Protean eGov Technologies has received an order worth Rs 1,160 crore from UIDAI to establish and operate district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendra, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract is spread over a period of six years.

"Protean eGov Technologies Limited has received a work order on August 25, 2025, from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for providing services as 'Service Provider for Establishing and Running District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)' of approximately Rs 1,160 crore (exclusive of taxes)," the company said in the filing.

The Mumbai-based technology firm offers citizen services, e-governance solutions, system integration, business process re-engineering, data centre co-location, and IT consulting services for citizens, corporates and the government.