Protective textile product makers need to adhere quality control order: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) The government on Thursday made it mandatory for manufacturers of protective textiles to adhere to comprehensive quality standards framed by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The textile ministry issued a notification, Protective Textiles (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2022, underscoring the importance of quality assurance in various protective textiles.

To safeguard public health and safety, the Centre has announced stringent measures to uphold the quality standards of protective textiles, an official statement said.

"With the surge in demand for protective gear amidst ongoing global challenges, ensuring the reliability and effectiveness of such products has become paramount," the statement said.

These products include Protective Gloves for Firefighters (as per IS 16874: 2018), Protective Clothing for Firefighters (as per IS 16874: 2018), Protective clothing used in industrial processes involving exposure to heat (as per IS 15748: 2018), High visibility Warning Clothes (as per IS 15809: 2017) and Bullet Resistant Jackets (as per IS 17051: 2018), among others.

The order mandates stringent quality control measures throughout the manufacturing, distribution and procurement processes.

Listing out key highlights of the notification, the order said that "manufacturers are required to adhere to comprehensive quality standards set forth by Bureau of Indian Standards." This includes requirements for raw materials used, safety and performance testing.

All protective textiles must undergo rigorous testing and certification procedures to ensure compliance with established quality benchmarks.

With the implementation of the Quality Control Order (QCO), no person can manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any product(s) covered under the QCO without a standard mark except under a valid certification from the BIS.

As the QCO is equally applicable to Indian manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers, Indian consumers are assured of the quality of such products manufactured in India as well as imported to the country.

So far, 14 domestic manufacturers have taken BIS certification for the products covered in the QCO.

The QCO on protective textiles has been implemented with effect from November 7, 2023.

Provision of enforcement by BIS officers is available under the provisions of the BIS Act. Strict penalties will be imposed on entities found violating the QCO under the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016.

The BIS asked manufacturers, traders, consumers and other stakeholders engaged in production, supply and distribution, and usage of protective textile products to uphold the quality to mitigate potential risks. PTI MJH SHW