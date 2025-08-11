Protest in Gujarat's Amreli against imposition of 50 pc tariffs on Indian exports by US

Amreli, Aug 11 (PTI) A protest calling for a boycott of American products and denounce the Donald Trump administration's decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods was organised in Amreli town of Gujarat on Monday.

The protest was organised by local BJP leaders Dileep Sanghani, Naran Kachhadia and Bharat Kanabar under the banner of Bharatiya Jan Parishad, a non-partisan organisation.

These leaders along with common citizens took part in a foot march holding banners calling for a boycott of American products. They concluded their march at Rajkamal Chowk, where some boxes containing US goods were set afire as part of the agitation.

Last week, the US further raised reciprocal tariffs from 25 per cent to up to 50 per cent on Indian goods.

Former Amreli MP and chairman of IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative) Dileep Sanghani, who led the protest, appealed to every citizen to boycott American goods.

"The US has tried to weaken the Indian economy by imposing (higher) tariffs. Similar tactics were applied when India conducted nuclear tests under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (in 1998). But Indian people did not bow down then, nor will they bow down now," Sanghani told reporters at the protest site.

He said US under President Donald Trump is upset because of India's rising self-reliance in the defence sector.

"Under the banner of Bharatiya Jan Parishad, we organised this protest to create awareness among the masses. I appeal to every citizen to boycott American products and work towards strengthening our country," Sanghani emphasised.

Former Amreli district BJP president Bharat Kanabar said people of the country are angry because of this 'tariff terrorism' of the US government.

"When India is getting stronger and marching towards becoming the world's third largest economy, Trump has imposed high tariffs in order to intimidate India. As a symbolic protest, people of Amreli came together and burned American products. If tariff terrorism continues, citizens will take more stringent steps," Kanabar cautioned.

He opined the protest also signifies that people are standing firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his decision not to bow down in the face of higher tariffs. PTI COR PJT PD RSY