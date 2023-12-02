Protesting workers climb boiler tower of SAIL unit in Chandrapur

Chandrapur (Maha), Dec 2 (PTI) Six contractual workers of Chandrapur Ferro Alloy Plant (CFP), a unit of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) here, climbed the boiler tower on the factory's premises around noon on Saturday alleging that the company was not implementing a labour commissioner's order in their favour.

Advertisment

A top official of CFP told PTI late in the evening that they were trying to resolve the issue.

Suryakant Chandekar, working president of the CFP Kamgar Union, is among those who have climbed the tower.

He had told PTI earlier that 91 contractual workers have been seeking `S-1' status equivalent to the permanent employees as they are doing the same work as the latter for more than 20 years.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner, Nagpur, to consider the matter afresh. The commissioner on November 10 passed an order asking CFP management to give them S-1 status, but CFP did not implement the order, according to Chandekar.

When contacted, CFP executive director K Rama Krishna said company officials were trying to establish contact with the protesting workers to resolve the issue. PTI COR KRK