Protests against alleged illegal falling of Khejri trees for solar power plants in Rajasthan

Jodhpur: The Khejri tree, a vital part of Rajasthan's desert ecology and cultural heritage, is under threat from the expansion of solar power projects in the Thar desert, warn activists amid protests against the alleged illegal felling of these trees and calls for urgent environmental safeguards.

As the state pushes to become a leader in renewable energy, large tracts of land in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Phalodi and nearby areas are being leased out for solar plants.

In this race to install green energy infrastructure, a large number of Khejri trees, the state tree of Rajasthan and an ecological lifeline of the desert, are being uprooted or buried under the sand, activists and locals allege.

Rampal Bhawad, President of the Bishnoi Tiger Force, alleged that solar companies are felling Khejri trees indiscriminately.

"These companies clear the land by uprooting or cutting trees, sometimes burying them underground or setting them on fire. This is happening openly, often with the knowledge and inaction of authorities," he said.

In Barmer's Sheo subdivision, protests have intensified over the last four months. Villagers have been sitting on a dharna, accusing solar companies of illegal deforestation, destruction of traditional pathways and encroachment of Oran (community forest) and Khadeen lands, which are crucial for rainwater harvesting and desert farming.

On Sunday, the independent MLA from Sheo, Ravindra Singh Bhati, joined the protestors, spending the night at the dharna site and vowing to take the matter to the highest level.

On Monday, Bhati unearthed buried Khejri trunks from project sites to expose the damage. "The companies have burned dried Khejri trees with petrol. Wet wood was buried over a stretch of nearly 1.5 km," he claimed.

Bhati lashed out at local authorities, confronting police officers for allegedly failing to act despite evidence of illegal activities. "Where were your patrols when fires were lit through the night?" he asked the police.

Social media videos showing trees being uprooted with JCB machines and transported in tractors have added fuel to public anger, as have photos of ash piles near project sites.

With tensions running high, Sheo Sub-Divisional Officer Yaksh Chaudhary acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. "MLA Bhati and villagers are protesting against illegal tree felling. We have ordered a probe and action will be taken," he said.

However, villagers remained firm on their demands of protection of Oran land, fair compensation and a halt to illegal tree felling.

"We are not against development, but it should not come at the cost of our forests, culture and survival," a farmer said.

The state has set an ambitious target of achieving 90 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, contributing significantly to India's clean energy transition.

Over the past few years, over 1.50 lakh bighas of land have been allocated to different companies for solar power plants across the state.

Anil Chhangani, HOD of Environmental Science at Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner, claimed that an estimated 30 lakh trees, mostly Khejri, have already been lost in recent years due to solar plant construction in the western region.

"Khejri is not just a tree; it is life in the desert. It enhances soil fertility, supports biodiversity, provides fodder and even food. Losing it at this scale is ecological suicide," he said.

Chhangani claimed that to meet the production target by 2030, it will require 1.92 lakh acres of land and this will result in sacrificing approximately 38.54 lakh trees in the next five years.

Activist Vishek Vishnoi said that with the growth, public anger is growing.

"Lands, which were designated for Oran (a sacred forest) and grazing, are also being allocated to private solar energy companies, resulting in a shortage of fodder for animals and causing numerous difficulties for the local population," Vishnoi said.

Rajasthan has emerged as a national leader in solar energy, leveraging its vast stretches of flat, arid land and abundant sunlight. With solar radiation levels averaging between 6 and 7 kWh/m ²/day and over 325 clear sunny days annually, the state offers ideal conditions for large-scale solar and wind power projects.

Rajasthan's solar power potential has been assessed at 142 GW, making it one of the most promising regions in the country for solar development.

As of now, Rajasthan ranks first in the country in solar energy, with an installed capacity of 22,860.73 MW.

In overall renewable energy capacity, the state holds the second position nationwide, with a total installed capacity of 28,617 MW.

Khejri (Prosopis cineraria) covers nearly two-thirds of Rajasthan's area and has deep economic, cultural, and spiritual significance.

Its pods, called sangri, are one of the ingredients of the famous Rajasthan dish 'Panchkuta', cooked with five vegetables. The dried green beans of the khejri are stored and used for cooking throughout the year.

Its bark, according to some documents, was once used as flour during the 1869 famine. Its pods feed livestock, its leaves are fodder and its nitrogen-fixing roots enrich the soil.

The tree holds sacred status, especially among the Bishnoi community, who historically sacrificed their lives to protect it.

In 1730, 363 villagers led by Amrita Devi Bishnoi laid down their lives in Khejarli village to stop the king's men from felling Khejri trees for palace construction.

Their sacrifice inspired India's modern environmental consciousness and later movements like the Chipko Movement of the 1970s.

Green twigs of Khejri are worshipped in homes on Janmashtami (the birth day of Lord Krishna, as per Hindu traditions). It is a symbol of Lord Krishna in some districts of Rajasthan.

India Post even issued a stamp on the Khejri tree in 1988.