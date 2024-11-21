Provident Housing launches residential project in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Realty developer Provident Housing Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd, announced the launch of its latest residential project, Provident Bayscape, in the southern part of Chennai, on Thursday.

Advertisment

The project will feature 676 residential units spread across 5.35 acres on Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road, Kelambakkam.

Provident Housing Ltd has previously developed residential projects in Kochi, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pune.

"Provident Bayscape offers unparalleled excellence in the quality of life for residents. This project reflects our commitment to creating living spaces that combine convenience, comfort, and connectivity," said Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing Ltd, in a statement.

Advertisment

The apartments include two and three-bedroom units. The 2BHK units range from 993 sq ft to 1,107 sq ft, while the 3BHK units span from 1,309 sq ft to 1,424 sq ft.

"We have listened closely to the needs and desires of homebuyers in this vibrant city and incorporated features specifically designed to enhance their lives. Provident Bayscape is not just another set of apartments; these are Homes Built for Chennai," Sasalu added. PTI SSK VIJ SSK KH