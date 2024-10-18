Prozeal Green Energy gets 50 MW solar project from SECI

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Prozeal Green Energy on Friday said it has bagged a 50 MW solar project from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI).

The Rs 313-crore contract is for the design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of the project, the company said in a statement.

"Prozeal Green Energy secures SECI contract for 50 MWp solar PV plant with 20 MW/50MWh, battery storage system at Leh," it said.

Prozeal Green Energy has a portfolio of 2 GW of installed capacity. PTI ABI MR