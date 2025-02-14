Prozo launches 45,000 sq ft fulfilment facility in Gurugram

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Full-stack supply chain firm Prozo on Friday said it has launched a 45,000 sq ft multi-client fulfilment facility in Gurugram.

Prozo said that its new facility, designed to meet the growing demands of e-commerce, retail, and enterprise clients, features enterprise-grade infrastructure and advanced technological capabilities. It will enhance the company’s supply chain capabilities in North India.

The facility will provide clients real-time inventory tracking, AI-driven demand forecasting, and enhanced SLA (Service Level Agreement) adherence, Prozo said.

"Our expansion in Gurgaon with this fifth facility underlines our commitment to strengthening our clients' supply chain networks and ensuring operational excellence," said Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO, Prozo.

In the last year, Prozo has operationalised 12 new fulfilment centres across India, bringing its total to 40 facilities spanning over 2 million square feet. PTI IAS DR