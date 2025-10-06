PRYM Group raises Rs 21 cr from investors to grow agritech business

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Agritech startup PRYM Group has raised Rs 21.4 crore from investors to expand business.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has raised the money in a pre-IPO funding round at a Rs 300 crore valuation.

The round saw participation from Utpal Sheth, former CEO of Rare Enterprises, as well as promoters and investment interests from Lloyd Metals, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Thriveni Group and Sangam Group, among others.

PRYM Group through its arms Salam Kisan, PRYM Aerospace, and DGCA-certified PRYM Drone School of Excellence (RPTO), is into various business verticals including drone-as-a-service , AI-based crop advisory, indigenous UAV manufacturing, fleet management systems, and drone pilot training.

Dhanashree Mandhani, Founder & CEO of PRYM Group, said: "This isn't just capital, it's conviction. Agritech and indigenous drones are now at the heart of India's food security and rural economy. " The company will use funds to scale Salam Kisan's drone-as-a-service (DaaS) network and AI-based advisory nationwide.

It will expand PRYM Aerospace's UAV manufacturing capabilities, focusing on indigenization of agri-drones, propulsion systems, and fleet management hardware, and developing next-generation drones for new agritech use cases. PTI MJH ANU