PSERC announces new tariff for electricity consumers

Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Punjab power regulator PSERC on Friday announced a new tariff order for 2025-26 with no hike in electricity charges for domestic consumers.

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission determined the revenue surplus of Rs 311.50 crore after the requisite detailed prudence check even as power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited had submitted that it has a revenue deficit of Rs 5,090.89 crore and had requested an increase of tariff accordingly.

An official release said in the case of domestic supply and non-residential supply consumers, the three-slab system in the electricity tariff has been converted into the two-slab system without any extra financial load on consumers.

"This will help towards easy preparation and consumer-friendly bills," it said.

"With the merging of slabs, no consumer will be paying anything extra. Domestic consumers with more than 300 units will be paying lower charges by approximately Rs 160 per month for loads up to 2 kW, Rs 90 a month for loads above 2 kW and up to 7 kW and Rs 32 a month for loads above 7 kW and up to 20 kW," it said.

Similarly, for non-residential consumers, no consumer will be paying anything higher. There has been a reduction of variable charges by 2 paisa per unit for consumption up to 500 units for consumers having loads up to 20 kW.

Thus, for those NRS consumers consuming up to 500 units, the bill charges will be lower by approximately Rs 110 a month.

In the case of large supply consumers, only two slabs have been created that is one above 100-1000kVA with reduced fixed charges (Rs 210/kW in place of Rs 220/kW and the other of 1000kVA & above with fixed charges Rs 280/kWh, which is the lower of the merged slabs).

A special night tariff with 50 percent fixed charges and an energy charge of Rs 5.50 per kVAh for all industrial consumers using electricity exclusively during the night hours of 10 PM to 6 AM next day has also been continued.

However, the existing night tariff was Rs 5.31 per kVAh.

A new category for single point supply to residential colonies or multi storey residential complexes and co-operative group housing society has been introduced with reduced fixed and variable charges. PTI CHS MR MR