PSP Projects bags Rs 159 cr order in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTT) PSP Projects on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 158.61 crore in Gujarat.

Under the project, the company will engage in civil, mechanical, electrical and plumbing work for a street for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

"The company has emerged as Lowest (L1) Bidder in the project....worth Rs 158.61 crore (excluding GST)," it said in a filing to BSE.

With receipt of the said order, the total value of projects for which the company stands as lowest bidder amounts to Rs 1,222.47 crore for 2023-24, which is in addition to the work orders received till date amounting to Rs 1,060.30 crore for the current fiscal.

PSP Projects is a multidisciplinary construction company offering a diversified range of construction and allied services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential and residential projects in India. PTI SID ANU ANU