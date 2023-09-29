PTC India approves Rajiv Ranjan Jha's appointment as non-executive nominee director

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) PTC India on Friday said it has approved the appointment of Rajiv Ranjan Jha as a non-executive nominee director.

Jha, aged about 57 years, is Director (Projects) of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), PTC India said in a regulatory filing.

PFC is one of the shareholders in PTC India.

"PTC India Ltd in its Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2023 has regularised the appointment of Rajiv Ranjan Jha as Non-Executive Nominee Director of PFC," it said.

Earlier, Jha was appointed as an additional director in the category of nominee director of PFC.

He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from NIT Jamshedpur of Ranchi University and a Diploma in Management from IGNOU.

He has overall 35 years of experience and had been holding the position as Executive Director (Projects), PFC, since May 27, 2019.

Before joining PFC, he has worked with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from November 1988 to February 1997 and dealt with operation and maintenance of its coal-based captive power plant and also in material planning. PTI ABI HVA