PTC India board appoints Manoj Kumar Jhawar as CMD

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Saturday announced appointment of Manoj Kumar Jhawar as Chairman & Managing Director of the company.

Manoj Kumar Jhawar joined PTC Board as Whole time Director designated as Director (Commercial & Operations) on January 18, 2024, a regulatory filing said.

He was given additional responsibilities of the post of CMD (PTC) from 13th June, 2024, till further orders.

The Board of Directors of PTC India at its meeting held on Saturday i.e. 26th April, 2025 considered and approved appointment of Manoj Kumar Jhawar as Chairman & Managing Director of the company with effect from date of his joining subject to the Articles of Association of the Company, the filing stated.

The term of his appointment shall be till the date of attaining the age of superannuation i.e. 60 years.

Jhawar, 56, is Ph.D (Management Sciences) from Devi Ahilya University, Indore. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Government Engineering College, Ujjain and did his Masters in Industrial Engineering & Management from Devi Ahilya University, Indore. He is a qualified Cost Accountant from ICAI.

The PTC India board also approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 50 per cent (Rs. 5/- per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each) for financial year 2024-2025. The board has fixed May 5, 2025, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the name of members entitled to receive the Interim Dividend.