PTC India board approves appointment of Manoj Jhawar as Director

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) PTC India on Wednesday said its board has approved the appointment of Manoj Kumar Jhawar as its Director (Commercial & Operations).

He has been appointed for a tenure of five years or the date of superannuation i.e. 60 years of age, whichever is earlier, PTC India said in a regulatory filing.

"The Board (of the company) in its meeting held on September 27, 2023, appointed Manoj Kumar Jhawar as Whole-time Director designated as Director (Commercial & Operations) in PTC India Ltd w.e.f. date of his joining subject to the Articles of Association of the Company," it said.

Jhawar has a PhD in (Management Sciences) and a Masters in Industrial Engineering and Management from Devi Ahilya University, Indore. He has more than three decades of work experience in commercial/IT management/finance and engineering domains.

He has a decade of experience of working in senior leadership roles (Director/CFO/CITO) in the power distribution sector.