PTC India commences power supply from Nikachhu hydro plant to Assam

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Thursday announced that it has commenced power supply to Assam from Nikachhu Hydroelectric Project, Bhutan.

PTC India executed the PPA (power purchase agreement) with Bhutan and a power supply agreement with the distribution company of Assam Power Distribution Co Ltd (APDCL) in 2014, a statement said.

According to the statement, PTC India commenced power supply from Nikachhu Hydroelectric Project, Bhutan, to Assam under the long-term PPA.

PTC CMD Rajib K Mishra said that considering the long-term perspective of uninterrupted, reliable vis-a-vis cheaper power supply to cater for the rapidly growing demand in the state, APDCL executed this PPA.

This 118 MW (2x59 MW) hydro project has provision to supply power during peak hours also, which will be very helpful to meet the peak hours demand of the state.

Bilateral energy trade between India and its neighbours is a key building block of the integrated regional energy market.

India and Bhutan have excellent relations, and India has for decades assisted Bhutan in developing its hydropower. This mutually beneficial relationship is now being further strengthened.

PTC is thankful to all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Power, CEA, NLDC, CTUIL and DGPC for their support to facilitate the supply of power from Nikachhu HEP to Assam, it stated.