PTC India divests stake in PTC Energy to ONGC Green

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) PTC India on Thursday said it has divested its entire stake in PTC Energy to ONGC Green after receiving the remaining Rs 254 crore as part of the deal.

Upon receipt of the total consideration of Rs 1,179 crore, including consideration of Rs 925 crore received on March 4, 2025, from ONGC Green Ltd (OGL), the company announced the completion of transaction of divestment of 100 per cent stake of PTC Energy Ltd to OGL on March 19, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

"The company has received the amount of Rs 254 crore from ONGC Green Ltd (OGL) on March 19, 2025 (after business hours) as part of the adjustments to bid price as per share purchase agreement," the filing said.

Shares of PTC India were trading 0.29 per cent up at Rs 158.05 apiece on the BSE. PTI KKS SHW