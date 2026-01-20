PTC India Financial Services Q3 profit dips 27 pc to Rs 49 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) PTC India Financial Services on Tuesday posted around 27 per cent fall in standalone net profit to Rs 49.09 crore for December quarter, mainly due to decline in interest income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 67.14 crore in October-December FY25, it said in an exchange filing.

Total income fell to Rs 125.04 crore from Rs 158.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. Income from interest trimmed to Rs 110.06 crore from Rs 156.70 crore.

A part of PTC India, the company is engaged in the business of providing financing solutions to companies with projects in the power sector and related areas. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU