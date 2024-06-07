PTC India net profit falls 30 pc to Rs 91 cr in Q4

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Friday reported almost 30 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.11 crore in the March quarter.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in FY24 was Rs 533.16 crore compared to Rs 507.15 crore in FY23, the company said in a statement.

"Consolidated PAT in Q4FY24 was Rs 91.11 crore compared to Rs 129.34 crore in Q4FY23," it said.

The company said it saw 10 per cent increase in total volumes for the quarter under review to reach 18.02 billion units (BUs), up from 16.39 BUs in the year-ago period.

Total volumes for 2023-24 rose to 74.84 BUs, up from 70.61 BUs in the previous year, marking a 6 per cent increase.

PTC India Chairman & Managing Director Rajib K Mishra said in the statement, "The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.80 per equity share for FY24, reiterating the confidence in PTC's business model and prospects of the business in the future." PTI KKS TRB