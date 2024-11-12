PTC India net up 16% to Rs 234 crore in Jul-Sept quarter

New Delhi: Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Tuesday posted a nearly 16 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 233.82 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 202.31 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a BSE fling showed.

Total income rose to Rs 5,133.63 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,088.29 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on November 12, 2024, approved the appointment of Rajneesh Agarwal as the nominee director of NHPC Ltd on the board, the filing stated. PTI KKS MR