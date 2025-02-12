PTC India profit jumps 87 pc to Rs 181 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Wednesday posted about 87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 181.11 crore in the December quarter due to lower expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 97.04 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing showed.

Total expenses declined to Rs 3,198.08 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,285.25 crore in the same period year ago.

Total income also dipped slightly to Rs 3,425.26 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,435.96 in the same period a year ago. PTI KKS TRB