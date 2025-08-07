PTC India Q1 profit jumps 61 pc to Rs 243 cr

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) PTC India on Thursday posted over 61 per cent rise in consolidated profit from continuing operation at Rs 242.88 crore for June quarter FY26 mainly due to lower expenses.

The power trading solutions provider posted Profit After Tax (PAT) from continuing operation at Rs 150.76 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses declined to Rs 3,815.49 crore from Rs 4,486.14 crore, a company statement said.

The earning per share (EPS) of the company increased to Rs 6.59 in the quarter from Rs 5.87 in Q1FY25. Income from trading business grew 8 per cent to Rs 77.61 crore in the quarter under review.

The standalone PAT was lower by 2 per cent at Rs 140.96 crore, on account of lower rebate & surcharge incomes. The trading volume was up 13 per cent in the quarter to 23,042 million units (MU) from 20,464 MUs in Q1FY25.

Consulting income in the quarter stood at Rs 9.88 crore. Core trading margin stood at 3.37 paise per unit.

"A healthy mix of volume from trades across different tenures has contributed to the growth of 13 per cent in trading volume in Q1FY 26. The short-term has contributed 60 per cent of the volume and balance has been contributed by medium- & long-term contracts," Manoj Kumar Jhawar, Chairman & Managing Director said.

PTC India, a Government of India initiative, is the pioneer in starting a power market in India. PTC has been mandated by the government to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The activities undertaken by PTC include long-term trading of power generated from large projects including renewables as well as short-term trading arising as a result of supply and demand mismatches, which occur in various regions of the country. PTI KKS ANU